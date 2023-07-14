Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Coushatta man involved in crash in east Texas; 1 killed

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A man from Coushatta was injured in a wreck in east Texas on July 12.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the crash, which involved two vehicles, happened on Highway 59 about three miles south of Garrison. Preliminary details show it happened around 10 p.m.

Officials say a 2018 Dodge SUV was headed north, when for unknown reasons, it veered into the southbound lanes and hit a 2006 Peterbilt semi head-on. The 18-wheeler then caught fire and burned.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was identified as a 46-year-old man from Coushatta. He was taken to a hospital in Nacogdoches for treatment. Meanwhile, the driver of the Dodge was taken to a hospital in Tyler.

A passenger in the Dodge ejected during the crash and was killed. The names of those inside the Dodge have not yet been released since authorities are still notifying next of kin.

The wreck remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Tomyren Kelly; Lawron Johnson
Westwood Park shooting suspects arrested; 1 on scene, another during traffic stop
Tarvin Fisher, 51.
SPD asks public for help finding missing man
Massive fire in 3900 block of Fairfield Avenue
Crews battle massive fire on Fairfield Avenue
Trial delayed for two accused of killing Minnion Jackson
Man accused of slaying Minnion Jackson found guilty of second-degree murder
Mother who lost her son to gun violence searching for answers from police
Mother of fatally shot teen searches for answers from law enforcement

Latest News

There is a deadly ailment lurking in the woods of northeast Louisiana that scientists don’t...
Chronic wasting disease lingers for Louisiana deer
Debris cleanup to begin July 17 in Shreveport
Former GM plant in Shreveport to be converted to digital infrastructure manufacturing facility
How to submit a patrol request with CPSO
Caddo Sheriff’s Office offering free patrol service to help prevent summer break-ins