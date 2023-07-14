Coushatta man involved in crash in east Texas; 1 killed

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A man from Coushatta was injured in a wreck in east Texas on July 12.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the crash, which involved two vehicles, happened on Highway 59 about three miles south of Garrison. Preliminary details show it happened around 10 p.m.

Officials say a 2018 Dodge SUV was headed north, when for unknown reasons, it veered into the southbound lanes and hit a 2006 Peterbilt semi head-on. The 18-wheeler then caught fire and burned.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was identified as a 46-year-old man from Coushatta. He was taken to a hospital in Nacogdoches for treatment. Meanwhile, the driver of the Dodge was taken to a hospital in Tyler.

A passenger in the Dodge ejected during the crash and was killed. The names of those inside the Dodge have not yet been released since authorities are still notifying next of kin.

The wreck remains under investigation.

