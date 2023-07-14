Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Caddo Sheriff’s Office offering free patrol service to help prevent summer break-ins

A deputy will check on your home while you're away to make sure everything is safe and secure.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is offering citizens a free service to help keep their homes safe.

Officials at the sheriff’s office say residential break-ins typically go up in the summer when people go on vacation. To help prevent becoming a victim, Sheriff Steve Prator recommends people take advantage of the free patrol request service the sheriff’s office provides.

If requested, a deputy will check on your home while you’re away to ensure it remains secure.

To request this service, visit the sheriff’s office website here. People who live in Shreveport should call SPD to request this service at 318-673-7221.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Tomyren Kelly; Lawron Johnson
Westwood Park shooting suspects arrested; 1 on scene, another during traffic stop
Tarvin Fisher, 51.
SPD asks public for help finding missing man
Massive fire in 3900 block of Fairfield Avenue
Crews battle massive fire on Fairfield Avenue
Mother who lost her son to gun violence searching for answers from police
Mother of fatally shot teen searches for answers from law enforcement
Clover Inn & Suites shooting
1 injured in shooting at hotel on Monkhouse Drive

Latest News

How to submit a patrol request with CPSO
How to submit a patrol request with CPSO
Louisiana State Capital
La. lawmakers attempting to override governor’s vetoes
Over recent years, more and more states have legalized the use of medical or recreational...
More young people going to ER due to cannabis
Reported meteor falls across South Louisiana skies early Friday morning
Reported meteor falls across South Louisiana skies early Friday morning