Caddo Sheriff’s Office offering free patrol service to help prevent summer break-ins

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is offering citizens a free service to help keep their homes safe.

Officials at the sheriff’s office say residential break-ins typically go up in the summer when people go on vacation. To help prevent becoming a victim, Sheriff Steve Prator recommends people take advantage of the free patrol request service the sheriff’s office provides.

If requested, a deputy will check on your home while you’re away to ensure it remains secure.

To request this service, visit the sheriff’s office website here. People who live in Shreveport should call SPD to request this service at 318-673-7221.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.