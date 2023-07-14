200 free backpacks, school supplies giveaway presented by Lakeside, SPAR, Randi’s Wishes
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The backpack giveaway will be providing free food and snow cones.
On July 22, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., at the Lakeside Community Center, 2200 Milam Street, a back-to-school giveaway will be held for children who need school supplies.
Activities:
- 200 free backpacks filled with school supplies will be given away while supplies last
- Free food, including hot dogs, chips, and drinks
- Free snowcones
- Four door prizes, including gift 2 certificates for boys’ haircuts and 2 certificates for girls’ haircuts.
For more information, contact Qiana Hubbard at 318-673-7812 or Randi Alford at 346-418-3871.
