200 free backpacks, school supplies giveaway presented by Lakeside, SPAR, Randi’s Wishes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The backpack giveaway will be providing free food and snow cones.

On July 22, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., at the Lakeside Community Center, 2200 Milam Street, a back-to-school giveaway will be held for children who need school supplies.

Activities:

200 free backpacks filled with school supplies will be given away while supplies last

Free food, including hot dogs, chips, and drinks

Free snowcones

Four door prizes, including gift 2 certificates for boys’ haircuts and 2 certificates for girls’ haircuts.

For more information, contact Qiana Hubbard at 318-673-7812 or Randi Alford at 346-418-3871.

