200 free backpacks, school supplies giveaway presented by Lakeside, SPAR, Randi’s Wishes

200 backpack giveaway.
200 backpack giveaway.(SPAR, Lakeside, Randi's Wishes)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The backpack giveaway will be providing free food and snow cones.

On July 22, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., at the Lakeside Community Center, 2200 Milam Street, a back-to-school giveaway will be held for children who need school supplies.

Activities:

  • 200 free backpacks filled with school supplies will be given away while supplies last
  • Free food, including hot dogs, chips, and drinks
  • Free snowcones
  • Four door prizes, including gift 2 certificates for boys’ haircuts and 2 certificates for girls’ haircuts.

For more information, contact Qiana Hubbard at 318-673-7812 or Randi Alford at 346-418-3871.

