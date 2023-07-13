Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Westwood Park shooting suspects arrested; 1 on scene, another during traffic stop

Left to right: Tomyren Kelly; Lawron Johnson
Left to right: Tomyren Kelly; Lawron Johnson(Shreveport Police Department)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police have made a second arrest in connection to a shooting.

Officers responded to the call at 10 a.m. on June 4 in the 5100 block of Westwood Park. Upon arrival, they found Tomyren Kelly suffering from gunshot wounds. He was also found to be armed with a gun.

Investigators discovered Kelly and another man were involved in an argument where they both pulled our guns and shot simultaneously inside a hotel lobby. Kelly was arrested for one count of illegal use of a firearm and one count of felon in possession of a firearm. He’s expected to recover from his injuries.

Detectives continued the investigation and determined the other suspect to be Lawron Johnson. There was a warrant issued for his arrest for aggravated battery, illegal use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

Officers conducted a traffic stop at 1:30 p.m. on July 12 in the 700 block of Ratcliff Drive. During the stop, Johnson was taken into custody. He was in possession of a hand gun and an assault-style rifle. Another count of being a felon in possession of a firearm was added.

The firearms were taken as evidence.

