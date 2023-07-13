Getting Answers
SPD asks public for help finding missing man

Tarvin Fisher, 51.
Tarvin Fisher, 51.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 51-year-old man is missing from the Highland neighborhood in Shreveport.

On June 22, Tarvin Fisher, 51, went missing and now the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s help finding him.

Fisher was believed to be last seen in the 1100 block of Highland Avenue. He is described as 5′5″ tall, weighing approximately 230 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair that is bald on the top of his head.

If you have any information about Fisher’s whereabouts, contact SPD by calling 318-673-7300 #3.

