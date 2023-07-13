SPD asks public for help finding missing man

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 51-year-old man is missing from the Highland neighborhood in Shreveport.

On June 22, Tarvin Fisher, 51, went missing and now the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s help finding him.

Fisher was believed to be last seen in the 1100 block of Highland Avenue. He is described as 5′5″ tall, weighing approximately 230 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair that is bald on the top of his head.

If you have any information about Fisher’s whereabouts, contact SPD by calling 318-673-7300 #3.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.