SPAR presents ‘Stuff the Van’ back-to-school supply drive
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Public Assembly & Recreation (SPAR) is hosting a back-to-school supply drive.
The Stuff the Van event will be held from July 17 to July 31 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. SPAR is collecting the following items:
- pens
- pencils
- markers
- folders
- binders
- Crayons
- glue
- scissors
- notebooks
- rulers
- erasers
- tape
- highlighters
- calculators
- backpacks
Supplies can be dropped off at Wildwood Park, located at 7401 Jewella Ave.
For more details, email Shalon.Lewis@shreveportla.gov, or call 318-525-5665.
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.