SPAR presents ‘Stuff the Van’ back-to-school supply drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Public Assembly & Recreation (SPAR) is hosting a back-to-school supply drive.

The Stuff the Van event will be held from July 17 to July 31 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. SPAR is collecting the following items:

pens

pencils

markers

folders

binders

Crayons

glue

scissors

notebooks

rulers

erasers

tape

highlighters

calculators

backpacks

Supplies can be dropped off at Wildwood Park, located at 7401 Jewella Ave.

For more details, email Shalon.Lewis@shreveportla.gov, or call 318-525-5665.

