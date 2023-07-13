Getting Answers
SPAR presents ‘Stuff the Van’ back-to-school supply drive

SPAR is collecting school supplies to kids in need.
SPAR is collecting school supplies to kids in need.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Public Assembly & Recreation (SPAR) is hosting a back-to-school supply drive.

The Stuff the Van event will be held from July 17 to July 31 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. SPAR is collecting the following items:

  • pens
  • pencils
  • markers
  • folders
  • binders
  • Crayons
  • glue
  • scissors
  • notebooks
  • rulers
  • erasers
  • tape
  • highlighters
  • calculators
  • backpacks

Supplies can be dropped off at Wildwood Park, located at 7401 Jewella Ave.

For more details, email Shalon.Lewis@shreveportla.gov, or call 318-525-5665.

