Police: 21-year-old accused of murder less than 24 hours after release from jail

Justin Lequinn Malbrough, 21, of Lake Charles, is accused of killing 20-year-old Jayden Drashon Shelby, also of Lake Charles, less than 24 hours after Malbrough was released from jail. (Lake Charles Police Department)

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A man released from Ouachita Parish Correctional on Tuesday is accused of a killing in Lake Charles early Wednesday.

Justin Lequinn Malbrough, 21, of Lake Charles, was released at 6:54 a.m. Tuesday, completing a sentence for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, simple burglary, and theft of a firearm.

Police say he then returned to Lake Charles, where is accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old Jayden Drashon Shelby, also of Lake Charles, around 12:30 a.m. at Le Jolliet Apartments on Fifth Avenue.

Lake Charles Police Department officers found Shelby with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMTs with Acadian Ambulance.

Witnesses told police Shelby was sitting outside his apartment when Malbrough and Andrew Jordan Dupas, 22, walked up to him, Fondel said. A verbal argument began and Malbrough allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Shelby. He and Dupas then fled.

Dupas turned himself in at LCPD headquarters at 7:32 a.m. Wednesday. He is charged with one count of failure to report the commission of certain felonies. Judge Clayton Davis set his bond at $500,000.

Malbrough was arrested at a gas station in Lacassine around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. He is facing one count of second-degree murder and one count of possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies. Davis set his bond at $2.75 million.

There was a Lake Charles Police Department presence in Lacassine Wednesday night. (KPLC)

Fondel said more arrests are pending. He asked anyone with information on the shooting to call lead Det. Sgt. Ben Randolph at (337) 491-1311.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.