Overton Brooks VA celebrates new law with Cajun PACT Act Palooza

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The VA is taking in new patients and celebrating a new law that is expanding VA healthcare for some veterans and their survivors.

On July 14, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center, 510 E Stoner Avenue, Shreveport, will be throwing a cajun palooza in celebration of a new law expanding VA benefits. The event’s purpose is to help veterans learn more about the expansion, get into patient orientation, and to get a toxic screening.

Activities for attendees:

Live 2nd Line Band

Free snow cones

Free meat pies

Patient Orientation

You do not have to be a new patient to the VA to attend the Patient Orientation. The VA invites all veterans to learn about the organization’s programs.

July 14, from 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 a.m. in 2W64

Learn more about:

Scheduling appointments

Pharmacy options

My HealtheVet Program

Advance Directives

Telehealth Services

Patient feedback & resolution

and many more programs.

The new law, PACT Act is expanding VA healthcare for veterans that were exposed to dangerous substances such as burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. The law adds to the list of health conditions that are presumed to be caused by exposure to these substances and helps provide generations of veterans and their survivors with benefits and care.

PACT Act begins on August 10.

Changes the PACT Act will bring:

Expands and extends the eligibility for VA health care for veterans with toxic exposures of the Vietnam, Gulf War, and post-9/11 eras.

Adds 20+ more presumptive conditions for burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic exposures

Adds more presumptive-exposure locations for Agent Orange and radiation

Requires VA to provide a toxic exposure screening to every Veteran enrolled in VA health care

Helps us improve research, staff education, and treatment related to toxic exposures

If you’re a Veteran or survivor, you can file claims now to apply for PACT Act-related benefits. To apply for benefits or to read more about the PACT Act, visit https://www.va.gov/resources/the-pact-act-and-your-va-benefits/.

To get a VA disability rating, your disability must connect to your military service. For many health conditions, you need to prove that your service caused your condition.

