Northwestern State remembers N-Club Hall of Fame Inductee Jack Brittain, Jr.

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Football games. Volleyball and tennis matches.

Athletic department fundraisers. Functions throughout the city of Natchitoches. Those were places Jack Brittain Jr. was likely to be found – and more likely to have left a lasting impact.

Brittan, a four-year Demon football letterman and 2013 N-Club Hall of Fame Distinguished Service Award honoree, died Tuesday morning at the age of 67 after a brief illness.

Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Thursday at Blanchard St. Denis Funeral Home at 848 Keyser Avenue with a celebration of life to follow at 11:30 a.m. at the Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception at 145 Church Street in Natchitoches.

