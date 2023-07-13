Getting Answers
Mother of fatally shot teen searches for answers from law enforcement

Tasha Myers speaks about her son, Devin, who was a victim of gun violence.
By Jasmine Franklin
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The mother of a teen, who lost his life to gun violence, believes the Shreveport Police Department could have done more to prevent her son’s death.

The mother of Devin Myers speaks with KSLA.
The mother of Devin Myers speaks with KSLA.(Tasha Myers)

Tasha Myers’ son, Devin, was shot and killed in March of 2022 near their home in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood. She says she reported her son’s killer, Shamichael Pearson, to SPD several times before he was killed.

“I wanna know why didn’t they take action to prevent this from happening,” Myers said.

Myers says on one occasion in December 2021, she reported to Shreveport police that Pearson had shot at her home.

“We telling [them], and telling [them] and telling [them]. And [police] still didn’t help me,” Myers said.

According to police reports, she reported the shots fired December 24, 2021.

Myers also claims on Devin’s birthday on March 3, 2022, Pearson fired shots again. The following day, Pearson shot Devin approximately 13 times in the back.

“It makes me sick. No parent should have to go through this when we have a police department because if I took matter into my own hands, I would be behind bars,” Myers said.

She has spoken with SPD Chief Wayne Smith, however; she claims the conversation did not go well. Now, over a year since tragedy struck, Myers is still searching for answers.

“I still don’t know who the detective is, still don’t know who worked the case, still been asking the same question and no answers,” she said.

Although Pearson was sentenced to life in prison, Myers believes her son’s death was preventable.

