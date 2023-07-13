Mosquito expert gives advice about how to avoid contracting West Nile virus

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish’s first case of West Nile virus has been confirmed this summer.

The mosquito-borne disease can infect humans, birds, horses and other mammals. According to the CDC, about 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms. About 1 out of 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness.

KSLA reached out to Caddo Parish Animal Services & Mosquito Control to get tips on how to stay safe from mosquitos and virus free.

Mosquito Control Manager Bryan Glascock says mosquitos are attracted to water and moist areas.

“Anything that can hold water this time of year will breed mosquitoes and cause you a nuisance and maybe even a chance to get West Nile,” he said. “The mosquito that carries West Nile, it breeds in sewers, it breeds in underground drains, it breeds in ditches. It doesn’t really breed out. It does breed in the country, but it’s more of an urban type mosquito.

Glascock says because the virus is carried in nocturnal mosquitos, it’s best to wear bug spray when going out at night.

“Yes, in general, if you’re going out at dusk or dawn, especially in the evening or during the summer, wear mosquito repellent because the mosquito that carries West Nile is definitely a nocturnal mosquito.”

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.