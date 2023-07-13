MIND MATTERS: Remembering lives lost to addiction

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), 2021 was a historically devastating year for drug overdoses in the U.S. There were nearly 107,000 lives lost to addiction and drug abuse. For every one of those alarming numbers there was a name, a face, and a family left behind.

On Thursday, July 13, KSLA was joined by Ashley Cilluffo and Casey Litton to talk about an upcoming event to shed light on the impact addiction has on those left behind. Cilluffo is the Shreveport chairperson of Millie Mattered Overdose & Addiction Advocacy. Litton lost a child to addiction.

Millie Mattered Overdose & Addiction Advocacy is hosting an event to honor people who have died due to addiction. (Millie Mattered Overdose & Addiction Advocacy)

Millie Mattered Overdose & Addiction Advocacy is hosting an event to honor people who have died due to addiction. (Millie Mattered Overdose & Addiction Advocacy)

Millie Mattered Overdose & Addiction Advocacy is hosting an event to honor people who have died due to addiction. (Millie Mattered Overdose & Addiction Advocacy)

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), nearly 107,000 lives were lost to addiction and drug abuse in 2021.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.