The heat is on

By CJ Cartledge
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good evening, ArkaTex! The rain chances have slimmed down to allow the heat and humidity to make its return to the area. Conditions look to be much calmer, yet temperatures look to reach the mid-to-upper 90′s for the foreseeable future.

For tonight, temperatures look to make its descent to the upper 70′s with a few passing clouds able to be seen from above. Tomorrow looks to be hotter than today as the forecasted high is very close to 100 for most areas around the ArkLaTex. The entire ArkLaTex region is currently under a Heat Advisory for Thursday, which means feels-like temperatures look to be 105 and above.

Sunday looks to have the greatest chance for rain as of right now, but it will only cool temperatures to the mid 90′s as highs for the day. For the start of the next work week, temperatures look to climb back into the upper 90′s posing more Heat Advisories and possible Excessive Heat warnings for the area.

Stay safe and stay cool,

- CJ Cartledge

