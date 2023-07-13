Getting Answers
Healthcare Express hosting Back-to-School Bash in Texarkana

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Healthcare Express is hosting its highly anticipated Back-to-School Bash July 15 at the Sportsplex.

The event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. by the pool. LifeShare will also be on-site having a blood drive. The Lions Club will be at the event as well offering free eye exams for kids.

The Back-to-School Bash is schedule for Saturday, July 15, 2023 in Texarkana, Texas.(Healthcare Express)

Attendees are asked to bring school supplies (Crayons, markers, colored pencils, and/or construction paper) to donate. Monetary contributions can also be made to support Healthcare Express’ partnership with United Way’s Stuff the Bus initiative.

Healthcare Express is also offering back-to-school physicals for $35.

