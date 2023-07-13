Debris cleanup to begin July 17 in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport is still working to clean up debris following severe storms last month.

On Thursday, July 13, Mayor Tom Arceneaux released a statement saying the following:

It won’t be long before the massive amounts of downed trees and limbs start to disappear from Shreveport’s streets.

On Wednesday, Mayor Tom Arceneaux signed a contract with CERES Environmental to remove the estimated 100,000 cubic yards of wood waste left behind after the June 16 wind storm. CERES specializes in debris removal after hurricanes, tornadoes, ice storms and other weather-related catastrophes. They have worked for numerous local governments in South Louisiana and most recently helped clean up Austin, Texas, after a major winter storm. The City selected CERES after receiving proposals from several firms specializing in storm debris removal.

CERES plans to begin work on Monday, July 17. They will mobilize enough equipment and personnel to be able to collect everything that is now on the street by the end of July.

Please try to get as much of your storm debris to the curb before next Monday. But if that isn’t possible, CERES will make a second pass through the City about two weeks later. Depending on how much debris residents are still putting out, a third pass may be required. All collection work should be finished by August 28.

It is very important that residents not place other kinds of wastes with their wood waste at the curb. Our disposal site is only permitted to accept wood waste, not any other commingled waste (such as appliances or furniture). Mixing in other kinds of waste will only delay getting the trees and limbs off our streets.

The collected debris is being taken to a City-owned site on West 70th Street, where it will be considerably reduced in volume by the use of massive grinding equipment and then disposed of in accordance with the requirements of the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality.

The cost of this debris removal, including additional work being done at City parks and the Querbes Golf Course, is expected to exceed $2,000,000. The City is eligible to receive 75% reimbursement from the State of Louisiana, because Governor Edwards declared a State emergency after the June 16 storm.

Residents with questions about the debris removal work should call the Department of Public Works at 673-6300.

