Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Debris cleanup to begin July 17 in Shreveport

On Wednesday, Arceneaux signed a contract with CERES Environmental to remove an estimated 100,000 cubic yards of wood waste left behind after June 16's storms.
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport is still working to clean up debris following severe storms last month.

On Thursday, July 13, Mayor Tom Arceneaux released a statement saying the following:

It won’t be long before the massive amounts of downed trees and limbs start to disappear from Shreveport’s streets.

On Wednesday, Mayor Tom Arceneaux signed a contract with CERES Environmental to remove the estimated 100,000 cubic yards of wood waste left behind after the June 16 wind storm. CERES specializes in debris removal after hurricanes, tornadoes, ice storms and other weather-related catastrophes. They have worked for numerous local governments in South Louisiana and most recently helped clean up Austin, Texas, after a major winter storm. The City selected CERES after receiving proposals from several firms specializing in storm debris removal.

CERES plans to begin work on Monday, July 17. They will mobilize enough equipment and personnel to be able to collect everything that is now on the street by the end of July.

Please try to get as much of your storm debris to the curb before next Monday. But if that isn’t possible, CERES will make a second pass through the City about two weeks later. Depending on how much debris residents are still putting out, a third pass may be required. All collection work should be finished by August 28.

It is very important that residents not place other kinds of wastes with their wood waste at the curb. Our disposal site is only permitted to accept wood waste, not any other commingled waste (such as appliances or furniture). Mixing in other kinds of waste will only delay getting the trees and limbs off our streets.

The collected debris is being taken to a City-owned site on West 70th Street, where it will be considerably reduced in volume by the use of massive grinding equipment and then disposed of in accordance with the requirements of the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality.

The cost of this debris removal, including additional work being done at City parks and the Querbes Golf Course, is expected to exceed $2,000,000. The City is eligible to receive 75% reimbursement from the State of Louisiana, because Governor Edwards declared a State emergency after the June 16 storm.

Residents with questions about the debris removal work should call the Department of Public Works at 673-6300.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These weapons were all seized during a search of a home in the 3300 block of Ironwood Drive,...
3 arrested for possession of firearms, including machine gun
Heavy rain threat tonight
Heavy rain tonight; high heat by the weekend
Treydarrius Da'preu Wright, DOB: 9/15/1995
Man sentenced for drugging, raping woman he met at mall
FILE GRAPHIC
2 men sentenced to prison time for drug trafficking charges
Police said the ex-boyfriend of a woman shot her 10-year-old son multiple times.
GRAPHIC: 10-year-old shot multiple times by mother’s ex-boyfriend, police say

Latest News

Shreveport signs deal for storm cleanup
Shreveport signs deal for storm cleanup
Dangerous heat into the weekend
The dangerous heat continues
Dangerous heat into the weekend
Austin's Thursday Afternoon Weather Update
Dangerous heat arrives today
Dangerous heat has arrived in the ArkLaTex