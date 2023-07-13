Getting Answers
Dangerous heat has arrived in the ArkLaTex

By Matt Jones
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:31 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Waking up to very warm and muggy conditions with temperatures already in the low 80s for many locations. We are tracking a complex of storms over southern Missouri and northern Oklahoma but these should fall apart as they attempt to move south into the ArkLaTex.

The big story this afternoon will be a return of the dangerous heat as highs soar close to 100 for many. Heat index values will be near 110 and Heat Advisories have now been issued for the entire ArkLaTex. Try and limit your time outdoors this afternoon if possible!

More of the same for Friday and Saturday with dry and hot conditions across the region. Highs will again soar into the upper 90s both days with dangerously hot feels like temperatures.

A weak front and disturbance will arrive from the north on Sunday and this will bring a slightly better chance of storms to wrap up the weekend along with a brief dip in temperatures.

It won’t last though because the searing heat & humidity quickly returns by early next week!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

