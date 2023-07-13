Getting Answers
The dangerous heat continues

By Austin Evans
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for most of the ArkLaTex until 7 PM, for those not under that, you are under a Heat Advisory until the same time. The dangerous heat continues through the rest of the week with highs in the upper-90s and feels like temperatures likely rising to the 110-degree region. Temperatures tonight will not be backing down by much with lows only dropping overnight to the low-80s.

Tomorrow will be much of the same. Sunshine for most of the day and temperatures rising to the upper-90s, possibly kissing the triple-digit mark. Heat index values will likely be above 105 so expect at least a Heat Advisory for most of the ArkLaTex, but more likely an Excessive Heat Warning. Nothing for rain chances exists in any significant way through tomorrow and Saturday.

This weekend is going to be very hot for the Red River Balloon Rally with highs in the mid and upper-90s both days. Feels like temperatures are going to rise to above 105 at least for both days of the weekend. There is a scattered storm chance on Sunday, mainly in the morning. The temps will be slightly affected with highs that day in the mid-90s, it will still be very uncomfortable, dangerous heat.

