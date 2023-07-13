Crews battle massive fire on Fairfield Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a large fire early Monday morning (July 10).

The fire started just before 5 a.m. Monday morning in the 3900 block of Fairfield Avenue. When firefighters got there, they found a two-story home fully engulfed in flames. It took crews about an hour to bring the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time. The Signal 51 Group says the house was vacant and appeared to have been damaged in a storm recently.

No injuries were reported.

