The Bridge gives heat tips for elderly living with dementia

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Temperatures that exceed 100° can create dangerous conditions for people, but particularly for those affected by dementia.

Those living with a dementia-related disease may not know they’re developing a heatstroke. Laura Gauthier, program director for The Bridge Alzheimer’s & Dementia Resource Center, joined KSLA Thursday, July 13 to talk about how to keep loved ones safe during a heat wave.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

