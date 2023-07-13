The Bridge gives heat tips for elderly living with dementia

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Temperatures that exceed 100° can create dangerous conditions for people, but particularly for those affected by dementia.

Those living with a dementia-related disease may not know they’re developing a heatstroke. Laura Gauthier, program director for The Bridge Alzheimer’s & Dementia Resource Center, joined KSLA Thursday, July 13 to talk about how to keep loved ones safe during a heat wave.

