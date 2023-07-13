Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Bossier City organization calls for term limits for mayor, city council

By Donna Keeya
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City could possibly see term limits in place for the mayor and city council members.

The Bossier City Terms Limits Coalition has been advocating for the city council and mayor to have a three-term limit. The group started a petition that has received nearly 3,000 signatures, and it will be moving on to the city council in its next steps.

Bossier City councilman Chris Smith is in support of imposing term limits.

“In 2021, I ran for city council on a platform of implementing term limits. I was proud to be the first signer of this term limits petition. I will continue to do my part to support this measure,” he said.

On social media, KSLA has seen mixed reactions to the proposition.

Do you support the Bossier City Council having term limits? Why or why not?

Posted by KSLA News 12 on Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outcry erupts over arrests of 5 teens in connection with death of Ja'Kerion Calome
Outcry erupts over arrests of 5 teens in connection with death of Ja’Kerion Calome
First responders investigating major scene in south Shreveport
2 people injured in shooting, hostage situation in south Shreveport; suspect dies in fire
Chief says suspect armed with ‘unusual amount of ammunition’ in Crooked Creek Drive incident
BOOKED: Demetrius Raphiel Washington, 38, of Shreveport, one count each of first-degree rape,...
Shreveport man accused of raping a child
Wreck involving 18-wheeler leads to hazmat spill on I-20 near Minden

Latest News

Mother who lost her son to gun violence searching for answers from police
Mother of fatally shot teen searches for answers from law enforcement
James Brewer, Longview ISD High School principal
Longview ISD mourns after death of principal
Twelve new Bossier City Fire Department recruits graduated from training Wednesday, July 12,...
12 new recruits graduate from Bossier City Fire Training Academy
Organization brings mobile revivals, community healing tent to MLK neighborhood
Shepherd N Sheep Theatrical Ministry hopes to help communities traumatized by crime