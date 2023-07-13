Bossier City organization calls for term limits for mayor, city council

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City could possibly see term limits in place for the mayor and city council members.

The Bossier City Terms Limits Coalition has been advocating for the city council and mayor to have a three-term limit. The group started a petition that has received nearly 3,000 signatures, and it will be moving on to the city council in its next steps.

Bossier City councilman Chris Smith is in support of imposing term limits.

“In 2021, I ran for city council on a platform of implementing term limits. I was proud to be the first signer of this term limits petition. I will continue to do my part to support this measure,” he said.

On social media, KSLA has seen mixed reactions to the proposition.

