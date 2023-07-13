1 injured in shooting at hotel on Monkhouse Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to a shooting at the Clover Inn & Suites on Monkhouse Drive before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13.

Officials say the victim was shot in the hip while walking through the parking lot of the hotel. They were taken to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released.

