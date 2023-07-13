Getting Answers
1 injured in shooting at hotel on Monkhouse Drive

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to a shooting at the Clover Inn & Suites on Monkhouse Drive before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13.

Officials say the victim was shot in the hip while walking through the parking lot of the hotel. They were taken to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released.

