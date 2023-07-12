Shreveport City Council to set up food distribution site for citizens impacted by severe storms in June

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport City Council held its first meeting of the month at Government Plaza on Tuesday (June 11) to discuss funds for citizens impacted by severe storms.

Significant resolutions were passed during the meeting, including one to help people impacted by the severe storms that swept through the ArkLaTex in June.

“It is so needed because we lost food, and we need food to survive. It’s important that we meet that need for our constituents. Some of our constituents receive SNAP benefits and then others did not.,” District A Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor said.

The council passed a resolution sponsored by Taylor and District G councilwoman Ursula Bowman. The resolution allocates $100,000 in funds budgeted in ‘other charges’ in the 2023 Riverfront Development Special Revenue fund for the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.

Taylor says a food distribution site will be set up to help provide food for citizens impacted by the severe storms.

“It takes time to be able to recoup that, and at this particular time, we haven’t heard of anything where there would be any type of allocation that would be set aside for them,” Taylor explained. “This is our way of going in and assisting.”

There is currently no date set for when the food distribution will happen.

