Shepard N Sheep Theatrical Ministry hopes to help communities traumatized by crime

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Within communities plagued by loss due to crime, you can usually find groups rallying together to try and bring change to their area.

Shepard N Sheep Theatrical Ministry is one of those groups for northwest Louisiana. They have spent two decades being a beacon for communities traumatized by crime.

The group recently visited the MLK neighborhood after the tragic mass shooting that happened on the Fourth of July. They also purchased a tent to help witness in high crime areas in hopes of decreasing the violence. They say the tent will serve as a mobile revival to travel to areas where crime is a problem.

Inola Johnson joined KSLA on Wednesday, July 12 to share the different ways they try to combat the effects of violence.

