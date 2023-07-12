Getting Answers
School uniform giveaway set for July 29 in Shreveport

Uniforms can be donated for the event through July 28, 2023.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Parents in need of school uniforms can get free ones at an upcoming event in Shreveport.

On Saturday, July 29, school uniforms for elementary, middle, and high school students will be given away from 9 to 11 a.m. at 3711 Lakeshore Dr. in Shreveport.

The community is asked to donate new and gently used uniforms ahead of the event, as well as shoes, belts, and backpacks.

Call 318-631-4777 or 318-294-0605 for more information. The event is sponsored by ASAP Copy.

