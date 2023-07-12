Rain moving out for dangerous heat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! Another busy morning in the First Alert Weather Center thanks to continued rain that resulted in flooding issues across portions of the ArkLaTex. As we head into the afternoon hours the rain from this morning will be mostly moved out of the region, though a few showers could remain isolated until around 2 PM. When the sun begins to come out we will see rapid heating with high temperatures likely to rise into the mid-90s in some locations and feels like temperatures are going to skyrocket into the triple-digits. A few counties on our western edge are under a Heat Advisory until 7 PM, if more counties get added we will let you know!

Rain chances overall are expected to drop off significantly for the end of the week. The heat will become the main weather story again with temperatures getting back into the mid to upper 90s in most areas Thursday and Friday. The high humidity will bring the Heat Index back above 105 and Heat Advisories are likely to be issued for much of the area again.

The heat will stick around over the weekend and throughout next week with only limited chances for any rain. Afternoon temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 90s with some potential for triple digits later next week. Overnight lows will be very warm in the upper 70s to near 80. More heat advisories can be expected into next week with the high humidity sticking around as well.

