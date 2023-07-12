Morning storms giving way to dangerous heat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Flood Watch is in effect for much of southern Arkansas and northern Louisiana through midday today. An area of storms has already developed across southwest Arkansas early this morning and will continue for the next several hours. While the threat of severe weather is low, the potential for slow moving and persistent storms for several hours is raising concerns about possible flooding. Rain totals of 3-4″ could occur with the possibility of more than 6″ of rain in some localized spots!

Rain will gradually wind down by midday with only a few additional showers expected through the afternoon. Temperatures will start off in the 70s in most spots. With less rain expected across much of east Texas, temperatures will get hottest here with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s likely. To the east morning rain and clouds will likely hold temperatures back in the 80s with a few spots reaching the low 90s late in the day.

Another round of showers and storms may impact the area later tonight, but rain chances overall are expected to drop off significantly for the end of the week. The heat will become the main weather story again with temperatures getting back into the mid to upper 90s in most areas Thursday and Friday. The high humidity will bring the Heat Index back above 105 and Heat Advisories are likely to be issued for much of the area again.

The heat will stick around over the weekend and throughout next week with only limited chances for any rain. Afternoon temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 90s with some potential for triple digits later next week. Overnight lows will be very warm in the upper 70s to near 80. More heat advisories can be expected into next week with the high humidity sticking around as well.

