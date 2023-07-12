Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Man, at least 7 cats dead in Blanchard house fire

It's believed the homeowner was killed in this house fire in Blanchard, La. on July 11, 2023.
It's believed the homeowner was killed in this house fire in Blanchard, La. on July 11, 2023.(Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLANCHARD, La. (KSLA) - A man and several of his pets are dead after a house fire in Blanchard.

It happened Tuesday, July 11 just before 2 a.m. in the 7100 block of Billie Lee Lane, the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (LAOSFM) reports. When firefighters searched the home, they found a man in a bedroom and pulled him out of the flames. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful, officials say. At least seven cats were also killed in the fire.

The victim is believed to be the 48-year-old homeowner, LAOSFM says. Results of the autopsy are pending.

Preliminary info shows the fire started in an add-on sunroom of the home, where investigators found many connected extension cords and power strips throughout the room. An electrical malfunction related to unsafe wiring may have caused the fire. It’s also possible the fire was caused naturally due to severe weather in the area at the time, LAOSFM officials say.

Also, no working smoke alarms were found in the home.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders investigating major scene in south Shreveport
2 people injured in shooting, hostage situation in south Shreveport; suspect dies in fire
Outcry erupts over arrests of 5 teens in connection with death of Ja'Kerion Calome
Outcry erupts over arrests of 5 teens in connection with death of Ja’Kerion Calome
Chief says suspect armed with ‘unusual amount of ammunition’ in Crooked Creek Drive incident
BOOKED: Demetrius Raphiel Washington, 38, of Shreveport, one count each of first-degree rape,...
Shreveport man accused of raping a child
Mother still fearful after domestic dispute that led to chase, shooting and wreck
Woman still fearful after domestic dispute that led to chase, shooting and wreck

Latest News

Samuel Holcombe, 55
Elm Grove man’s bond set at more than $1M for child porn arrest
Help kids in need by donating uniforms
Community Renewal Friendship House opens in MLK neighborhood
Community Renewal Friendship House opens in MLK neighborhood
Organization brings mobile revivals, community healing tent to MLK neighborhood
Shepard N Sheep Theatrical Ministry hopes to help communities traumatized by crime