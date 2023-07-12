Longview ISD mourns after death of principal

LONGVIEW, Texas (KSLA) - The beloved and irreplaceable principal of Longview ISD died after a sudden cardiac event.

On July 10, the principal of Longview High School, James Brewer experienced a sudden cardiac event, ultimately leading to his death. Now the Longview Independent School District (LISD) is morning his loss.

Brewer dedicated his life to education, during his 40 years in the Texas Education system, he served 30 years as an administrator, including 10 years as a superintendent of DeKalb ISD.

In 2007 he moved to Longview to become the Assistant Superintendent of secondary education and principal at LISD. Later, he also served East Texas Advanced Academies (ETAA) as interim Executive Director. Brewer was about to start his 17th year at Longview High School before his passing.

“The legacy of Mr. James Brewer will forever remain a guiding light at Longview Independent School District,” said Dr. James Wilcox, LISD Superintendent. “James will be remembered as an outstanding educator, a compassionate leader, and a cherished member of our community. His spirit will live on in the hearts and minds of those he touched throughout his remarkable career.”

Described as an impossible man to replace, Brewer earned the community’s admiration through the years.

“The trust and gravitas Mr. James Brewer held in this community are almost unfathomable. He had earned respect, confidence, and admiration through many years of fair treatment, consistent judgment, and even temperament toward students, parents, administrators, coaches, as well as band directors, secretaries, food service personnel, and others,” said LHS alum and ETAA board member, Rev. LaDarian Brown. “He possessed a God-given talent for understanding exactly what a person, whether student or teacher, needed to get back on track. Those who listened and heeded his advice benefited and thrived from his wisdom.”

Longview High School will be providing counseling services and support to students and staff to help them cope with the tragic loss.

