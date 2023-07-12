Getting Answers
Kroger hosting annual Backpack Boosters supply drive

Kroger hosts its Backpack Boosters drive every year to help students in need of school supplies.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Kroger is all set to host its annual Backpack Boosters school supply drive for the 2023-24 school year. The drive benefits underserved students in districts in both east Texas and northwest Louisiana.

From July 12 through 27, Kroger customers can donate a school supply kit at checkout for a cost of $9.99. Customers can also donate $1, $3, or $5. Shoppers can also donate online. Kroger hopes to raise $550,000 for this year’s campaign, which should help more than 54,000 students.

Once the funds have been raised, the school supply kits will be distributed to schools in selected areas.

“The Backpack Boosters campaign has become an annual tradition over that last decade by helping thousands of students across DFW, east Texas, and northwest Louisiana to start their school year off with the essential tools they need,” said Keith Shoemaker, president of the Kroger Dallas Division. “This campaign showcases the incredible generosity of our customers, as they join our valuable associates in feeding the human spirit and bringing uplift to students, teachers, and school districts throughout the communities we serve.”

Visit the nearest Kroger store for more information about the program.

