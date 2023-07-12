Finance expert discusses importance of rainy day fund
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In today’s up and down economy, it’s always smart to have a rainy day fund for unexpected expenses.
Colin Evans from Evans Financial Group joined KSLA Wednesday, July 12 to talk about how to make sure people are ready for whatever life throws their way. He says ideally, people should have 6-12 months worth of living expenses saved up.
WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.