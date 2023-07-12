Getting Answers
Finance expert discusses importance of rainy day fund

By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Jul. 12, 2023
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In today’s up and down economy, it’s always smart to have a rainy day fund for unexpected expenses.

Colin Evans from Evans Financial Group joined KSLA Wednesday, July 12 to talk about how to make sure people are ready for whatever life throws their way. He says ideally, people should have 6-12 months worth of living expenses saved up.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

