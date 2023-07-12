Getting Answers
Elm Grove man’s bond set at more than $1M for child porn arrest

Samuel Holcombe, 55
Samuel Holcombe, 55(BPSO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man from Elm Grove is facing charges after allegedly being found in possession of child pornography materials.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says on June 23, Samuel Holcombe, 55, was arrested by detectives on 115 counts of possession of child pornography involving prepubescent juveniles.

The investigation first started after detectives got a tip online about Holcombe’s alleged activities. A search warrant was obtained and carried out at his home.

Holcombe was arrested and booked into Bossier Max with a bond of $1,150,000.

Anyone with information about possible child sex crimes should call BPSO at 318-965-2203.

