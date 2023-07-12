Educator shares resources, advice on mental health therapy for children

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After the MLK mass shooting, many children are dealing with trauma and fear, and now organizations are coming together to offer counseling.

On July 12, educator and District 1 LAE Committee Representative, Marvkevea Campbell joins KSLA in the studio to discuss the impact of recent mass shootings and tragedies on our children.

Campbell is a native of the Cooper Road and MLK neighborhood and feels a lot of concern for the children and teachers in the area.

" It’s important to have someone to talk to because we’re not designed to carry that on our shoulder. It gets in your head and it weighs you down,” says Campbell. " It’s very important that you find folks out there that can help you move forward, family, friends, whomever your religious leaders are, and mental health professionals.”

Many organizations are offering their support and are offering counseling.

Resources that accept Medicaid:

Shreveport Behavioral Health Clinic, 318-676-5111

Elated Counseling, 318-751-9098

Families First Counseling and Wellness, 318-413-6872

Changing Behavior Services, 318-675-0224

David Raines, 318-549-2500

