Councilwoman wants to heal community through counseling

By Jasmine Franklin
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It has been one week since the mass shooting at a block party on Pearl Street that claimed the lives of four young men and injured multiple people on July 4.

Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor says she deals with trauma from the deadly shooting.

“The scream of a mother, I cannot get out of my head. A body is also one that I can’t get out of my head. Listening to the video of rapid gunfire is another thing that I can’t get out of my head,” she lamented.

Taylor says residents living in the area where the shooting occurred are shaken. Many of them heard gunfire and saw people running in fear for their lives.

“So my community is hurting, and so how do I help heal that hurt? Because the pain is real,” Taylor said.

After hearing about Shreveport residents’ trauma, Taylor organized a counseling event to help heal the community. It’s free and will be held this Saturday (July 15) at Lake Bethlehem Church located at 2842 DR Martin Luther King Dr.

