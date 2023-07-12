Community Renewal Friendship House opens in MLK neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A new Community Renewal Friendship House opened in the MLK neighborhood just last month.

The house hopes to serve as a “beacon of hope in low-income, high-crime neighborhoods.” It’s a place for kids to attend after-school programs and tutoring, for people to take part in service projects, take GED courses, computer training, art and music lessons and more.

Other houses can be found in Allendale, Barksdale Annex, Cedar Grove, Highland and Queensborough.

Director of Friendship Deidra Lewis-Robertson and Associate Coordinator Mike Leonard say the center will have a significant positive impact in the community.

