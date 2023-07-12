Getting Answers
Caddo Sheriff’s Safety Town hosting backpack, school supply giveaway

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Alpha Media and Caddo Sheriff’s Safety Town are teaming up again for a backpack and school supply giveaway.

The event will be held Saturday, July 22 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Students from the area will get free backpacks and supplies for the classroom ahead of the new school year. At 2022′s event, sponsors gave out about 700 backpacks in less than two hours.

To participate, call 318-222-3122. Children must be present at the event for parents to get a backpack.

