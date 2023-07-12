Getting Answers
4 teens granted bond, 18-year-old still in custody in connection with death of Homer High football player

There have been five people, including four juveniles, arrested on charges of conspiracy and obstruction of justice.
By Tamer Knight
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Last week the Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) made five arrests in the death of Ja’Kerion Calome. Four of those juveniles were in court Tuesday (July 11) for a bond hearing.

Family of the juveniles say they are expected to be released but under restrictions which were ordered by the court.

KSLA later confirmed a curfew has been put in place.

“Justice is prevailing right here around Claiborne Parish Courthouse. They have already let all five go. All five, Homer Five ready to be free. Because they know they ain’t got no case right here,” a family member said.

Kenshawn Carter, the 18-year-old suspect, is currently still in police custody. Unlike his cohorts, Carter has yet to appear in court.

“I just want my son to be free with all of them. He haven’t did nothing,” Carter’s mother said.

His family says he hasn’t contacted them in two days, and they’re worried.

“They took [Kenshawn] to the DC, swabbed his mouth and then they turned around and cut all his hair off his head.”

The sheriff’s office told the family that Carter will have a different court date since he is considered an adult by law.

KSLA reached out to CPSO, and they say they are not prepared to give a statement as the time.

