3 arrested for possession of firearms, including machine gun

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three men have been arrested for allegedly being in possession of numerous weapons, including a machine gun.

The Shreveport Police Department says on July 7 around 8 a.m., officers did a follow-up investigation at a home in the 3300 block of Ironwood Drive after getting report of illegal activity at that location. Responding officers found three men trying to hide inside a bedroom in the home.

Police say during the investigation, officers found five assault style rifles, a handgun, and a small amount of drugs. One of the firearms had been altered to be fully automatic.

These weapons were all seized during a search of a home in the 3300 block of Ironwood Drive, the Shreveport Police Department says. (SPD)

These weapons were all seized during a search of a home in the 3300 block of Ironwood Drive, the Shreveport Police Department says. (SPD)

These weapons were all seized during a search of a home in the 3300 block of Ironwood Drive, the Shreveport Police Department says. (SPD)

The following arrests were made:

Cardavious Scott, 21

Pharaon Jackson, 19

Demond Baber, 21

All three are charged with:

Possession of a machine gun

Illegal possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance

Possession of schedule I narcotics

The investigation is ongoing.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.