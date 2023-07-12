Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

3 arrested for possession of firearms, including machine gun

These weapons were all seized during a search of a home in the 3300 block of Ironwood Drive,...
These weapons were all seized during a search of a home in the 3300 block of Ironwood Drive, the Shreveport Police Department says.(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three men have been arrested for allegedly being in possession of numerous weapons, including a machine gun.

The Shreveport Police Department says on July 7 around 8 a.m., officers did a follow-up investigation at a home in the 3300 block of Ironwood Drive after getting report of illegal activity at that location. Responding officers found three men trying to hide inside a bedroom in the home.

Police say during the investigation, officers found five assault style rifles, a handgun, and a small amount of drugs. One of the firearms had been altered to be fully automatic.

These weapons were all seized during a search of a home in the 3300 block of Ironwood Drive,...
These weapons were all seized during a search of a home in the 3300 block of Ironwood Drive, the Shreveport Police Department says.(SPD)
These weapons were all seized during a search of a home in the 3300 block of Ironwood Drive,...
These weapons were all seized during a search of a home in the 3300 block of Ironwood Drive, the Shreveport Police Department says.(SPD)
These weapons were all seized during a search of a home in the 3300 block of Ironwood Drive,...
These weapons were all seized during a search of a home in the 3300 block of Ironwood Drive, the Shreveport Police Department says.(SPD)

The following arrests were made:

  • Cardavious Scott, 21
  • Pharaon Jackson, 19
  • Demond Baber, 21

All three are charged with:

  • Possession of a machine gun
  • Illegal possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance
  • Possession of schedule I narcotics

The investigation is ongoing.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders investigating major scene in south Shreveport
2 people injured in shooting, hostage situation in south Shreveport; suspect dies in fire
Outcry erupts over arrests of 5 teens in connection with death of Ja'Kerion Calome
Outcry erupts over arrests of 5 teens in connection with death of Ja’Kerion Calome
Chief says suspect armed with ‘unusual amount of ammunition’ in Crooked Creek Drive incident
BOOKED: Demetrius Raphiel Washington, 38, of Shreveport, one count each of first-degree rape,...
Shreveport man accused of raping a child
Wreck involving 18-wheeler leads to hazmat spill on I-20 near Minden

Latest News

15-year-old runaway found safe
Treydarrius Da'preu Wright, DOB: 9/15/1995
Man sentenced for drugging, raping woman he met at mall
Stamps, Ark. saw some serious flash flooding on July 12, 2023.
Lafayette Co. residents pounded with heavy rain, flooding
Kroger hosts its Backpack Boosters drive every year to help students in need of school supplies.
Kroger hosting annual Backpack Boosters supply drive