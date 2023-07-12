3 arrested for possession of firearms, including machine gun
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three men have been arrested for allegedly being in possession of numerous weapons, including a machine gun.
The Shreveport Police Department says on July 7 around 8 a.m., officers did a follow-up investigation at a home in the 3300 block of Ironwood Drive after getting report of illegal activity at that location. Responding officers found three men trying to hide inside a bedroom in the home.
Police say during the investigation, officers found five assault style rifles, a handgun, and a small amount of drugs. One of the firearms had been altered to be fully automatic.
The following arrests were made:
- Cardavious Scott, 21
- Pharaon Jackson, 19
- Demond Baber, 21
All three are charged with:
- Possession of a machine gun
- Illegal possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance
- Possession of schedule I narcotics
The investigation is ongoing.

