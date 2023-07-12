2 men sentenced to prison time for drug trafficking charges

LOUISIANA (KSLA) - Two men were sentenced to a combined total of 28 years behind bars for their roles in the trafficking of drugs.

According to the US Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana, Paul Vincent Williams, 38, of Bossier City, was sentenced to 216 months (18 years) in prison, which will be followed by five years of supervised release.

According to evidence introduced in court, law enforcement agents working with the FBI, DEA, and ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) were involved in an ongoing investigation of drug trafficking activities in the Shreveport-Bossier City area. Through their investigation, law enforcement learned Williams had sold and distributed various amounts of methamphetamine in February and March of 2021, say officials with the attorney’s office.

Through testing by the DEA’s laboratory, it was confirmed to be a total of 1,250 grams of pure methamphetamine.

Officials say agents conducted surveillance of Williams in February 2022, and they subsequently conducted a traffic stop of Williams. A federal search warrant was obtained for his vehicle. In the car, they found the following:

Approximately 232.2 grams of suspected methamphetamine

4.4 grams of suspected heroin

37.4 grams of marijuana

56.3 grams of assorted pills

5 firearms

Ammunition

$8,500 in cash

The narcotics were sent to the DEA for testing. The methamphetamine was then confirmed to be 216.9 grams of pure substance, while the suspected heroin was found to be fentanyl that contained .5 grams of the pure substance, says the attorney’s office.

On Monday, March 13, Williams pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Trevor Selwyn Daniel, Jr., 50, of Decatur, Georgia, was also sentenced prison time. US District Judge James Cain sentenced Williams 120 months (10 years) in prison, which will be followed by five years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

On February 12, 2020, Daniel was stopped by a Louisiana State Police trooper while traveling along Interstate 10. A K-9 officer arrived on the scene to assist and alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. Law enforcement then searched the vehicle, and they found over five kilograms of cocaine, wrapped in bricks and stored in duffel bags in the cargo area.

Daniel admitted that the cocaine belonged to him. On April 12, he pleaded guilty to the charge.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.