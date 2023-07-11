Wreck involving 18-wheeler leads to hazmat spill on I-20 near Minden

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - Parts of I-20 East and West are closed at LA 531 in Minden due to an accident.

Minden police say an 18-wheeler carrying hazardous material tipped over, causing a spillage. At least two other vehicles were involved.

Hazmat crews are currently on the scene, as well as Louisiana State Police and first responders from Bienville Parish.

Drivers are being diverted onto LA 159 via Exit 47.

