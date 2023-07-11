Getting Answers
Woman still fearful after domestic dispute that led to chase, shooting and wreck

Police officer recovering after being shot in his shoulder
By Fred Gamble
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) — “We are not sleeping,” Shyanne Christian said.

She, her sister and mom spent about 15 minutes of terror inside their Sevier County home when her mother’s estranged husband broke into the house armed with a gun and shooting, Christian said.

“My little 17-year-old sister decided to fight or flight and she knocked the crap out of him to get my mom out of the bedroom.”

Christian said that she called 911 dispatch and that when a Sevier County deputy arrived, the suspect, Kenneth Lee Smith, began firing at the deputy.

“Police said they found like at least 62 casings, not what I found last night and the night before.”

As additional officers arrived, Smith fled on a motorcycle, leading officers on a pursuit that ended on Arkansas Highway 41 north of Foreman. During the pursuit, De Queen police Officer Chad Bradshaw received a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

“He will be off work for a little while, but we expect his return in the near future,” Police Chief Scott Simmons said.

“He does seem to be in good spirits. And he is just thankful that it wasn’t any worse than it was,” De Queen Mayor Jeff Brown added.

Smith wrecked his motorcycle and went into a wooded area. Multiple law enforcement officers were able to locate Smith, who now is in custody in the Sevier County Jail.

“It just goes to show that even our small-town police officers and sheriff’s deputies are on top of their game. They are trained professionals,” the mayor said.

The investigation into this case now is in the hands of Arkansas State Police.

