SPD officer reportedly attacked with taser while questioning suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man is behind bars after being accused of attacking a police officer.

SPD was called to an assault and battery call on July 6 in the 1200 block of Oakland Street. They learned two male family members had been in a physical fight.

Officers determined William Cooper had hit the other man in the face, causing a laceration. As officials were talking to Cooper, he reportedly lunged at one of the officers and hit them with a taser. The officer was able to defend himself and took Cooper into custody.

He was charged with one count of felony battery of a police officer, one count of aggravated assault with a firearm and one count of simple battery regarding the initial offence.

The officer is expected to recover.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.