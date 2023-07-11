Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

SPD officer reportedly attacked with taser while questioning suspect

The officer is expected to recover.
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man is behind bars after being accused of attacking a police officer.

SPD was called to an assault and battery call on July 6 in the 1200 block of Oakland Street. They learned two male family members had been in a physical fight.

Officers determined William Cooper had hit the other man in the face, causing a laceration. As officials were talking to Cooper, he reportedly lunged at one of the officers and hit them with a taser. The officer was able to defend himself and took Cooper into custody.

He was charged with one count of felony battery of a police officer, one count of aggravated assault with a firearm and one count of simple battery regarding the initial offence.

The officer is expected to recover.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders investigating major scene in south Shreveport
First responders investigating shooting, hostage situation in south Shreveport; 2 people injured
Man fatally stabbed; woman arrested
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
Child shot at Bossier City park
BOOKED: Demetrius Raphiel Washington, 38, of Shreveport, one count each of first-degree rape,...
Shreveport man accused of raping a child
Alzheimer’s, dementia center offering free virtual support group for caregivers

Latest News

SPD officer reportedly attacked with taser while questioning suspect
SPD officer reportedly attacked with taser while questioning suspect
Wreck involving 18-wheeler leads to hazmat spill on I-20 near Minden
First responders investigating major scene in south Shreveport
First responders investigating shooting, hostage situation in south Shreveport; 2 people injured
Outcry erupts over arrests of 5 teens in connection with death of Ja'Kerion Calome
Outcry erupts over arrests of 5 teens in connection with death of Ja’Kerion Calome