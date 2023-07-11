SPD obtains warrants for 2 teens wanted for Quail Creek Road deadly shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are searching for two teens that allegedly shot and killed someone at The Jolie Apartments.

The shooting happened on June 18 in the 1000 block of Quail Creek Road. When officers with the Shreveport Police Department arrived, they found one man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to an area hospital by the Shreveport Fire Department where he was pronounced deceased.

In the following weeks, SPD was able to pinpoint two suspects and obtain warrants for their arrest.

Romarion Smith,17, and Roderick Smith, 19, are each wanted for one count of second-degree murder. Their whereabouts currently are unknown.

Roderick Smith (6/29/04) and Romarion Smith (10/05/05) (SPD)

If you have information on the whereabouts of these suspects, please contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3 or contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

