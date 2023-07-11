Getting Answers
SPD holding briefing on Crooked Creek Drive incident

(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Shreveport Police Department, Chief Wayne Smith will be holding a press briefing at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11 on the Crooked Creek Drive incident.

On Monday, police were called to a home in regards to a shooting. The situation quickly escalated when the suspect reportedly fired shots at arriving officers and held someone hostage inside his home.

[RELATED: 2 people injured in shooting, hostage situation in south Shreveport; suspect dies in fire]

Two people were shot, including a 13-year-old, however no officers were injured. The suspect then allegedly set fire to the home and was later confirmed dead.

Officials say this is an ongoing large-scale investigation.

