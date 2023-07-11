WATCH LIVE: Red River Balloon Rally taking place at new location this year
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s that time of year again for the Red River Balloon Rally!
Set for July 14-15, the indoor and outdoor event will take place at the Louisiana Downs Racetrack and Casino. There will be a plethora of fun activities like balloon glows, live local bands, tethered balloon rides, craft vendors, a kid fun zone, delicious food and of course balloon-watching!
Twenty-five of the best balloon pilots in the country will be competing against each other from July 15-16 in the Louisiana Ballooning State Championship. Caddo and Bossier residents will be able to see the balloons from 6:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. if weather permits.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
Friday, July 14
- 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.: Piped in Music
- 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.: Flight Delay
- 7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.: Tethered Rides ($20 each)
- 7:15 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.: Barksdale Bubble
- 8:30 p.m. - 9:15 p.m.: Balloon glow
- 9:15 p.m. - 10 p.m.: Piped in Music
Saturday, July 15
- 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.: Piped in Music
- 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.: Pat Mason and Bayou Boogie
- 7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.: Tethered Rides ($20 each)
- 7:15 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.: Jimmy Wooten
- 8:30 p.m. - 9:15 p.m.: Balloon glow
- 9:15 p.m. - 10 p.m.: Piped in Music
Attendees are allowed to bring in blankets and chairs. Items that are NOT allowed include: water, food, large bags, weapons, coolers, pets, grills, fireworks, glass, tents, drones or any smoking devices.
Tickets will be sold at the gate and online for $5 and parking is free!
