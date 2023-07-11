Getting Answers
WATCH LIVE: Red River Balloon Rally taking place at new location this year

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s that time of year again for the Red River Balloon Rally!

Set for July 14-15, the indoor and outdoor event will take place at the Louisiana Downs Racetrack and Casino. There will be a plethora of fun activities like balloon glows, live local bands, tethered balloon rides, craft vendors, a kid fun zone, delicious food and of course balloon-watching!

Twenty-five of the best balloon pilots in the country will be competing against each other from July 15-16 in the Louisiana Ballooning State Championship. Caddo and Bossier residents will be able to see the balloons from 6:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. if weather permits.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Friday, July 14

  • 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.: Piped in Music
  • 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.: Flight Delay
  • 7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.: Tethered Rides ($20 each)
  • 7:15 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.: Barksdale Bubble
  • 8:30 p.m. - 9:15 p.m.: Balloon glow
  • 9:15 p.m. - 10 p.m.: Piped in Music

Saturday, July 15

  • 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.: Piped in Music
  • 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.: Pat Mason and Bayou Boogie
  • 7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.: Tethered Rides ($20 each)
  • 7:15 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.: Jimmy Wooten
  • 8:30 p.m. - 9:15 p.m.: Balloon glow
  • 9:15 p.m. - 10 p.m.: Piped in Music

Attendees are allowed to bring in blankets and chairs. Items that are NOT allowed include: water, food, large bags, weapons, coolers, pets, grills, fireworks, glass, tents, drones or any smoking devices.

Tickets will be sold at the gate and online for $5 and parking is free!

