Natchitoches Police Department investigating homicide at Motel 6

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - INFORMATION FROM NATCHITOCHES POLICE DEPARTMENT:

The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Tuesday morning at Motel 6.

On July 11, 2023 around 2:19 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department were dispatched to Motel 6 located at 7624 Highway 1 By-Pass in reference to a gunshot victim. Upon officers arrival they located, Michael Porter, (B/M, 35 y.o.a. of Natchitoches) who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Michael Porter was pronounced deceased by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office as a result of his injuries.

This investigation is ongoing and the Natchitoches Police Department will release more details as they become available.

If you would like to report suspicious activity please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or if you have additional information in regards to this investigation please contact Detective Shermaria Lewis at (318) 357-3914. Remember all information given shall remain confidential.

How to report an anonymous tip via Natchitoches Crime Stoppers:

You can also report a tip anonymously by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smart phone or by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388. All tips remain confidential and the caller can receive a cash reward up to $2,500 for the arrest of an offender.

