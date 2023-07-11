Medical marijuana sales continue to rise in Arkansas

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Medical marijuana sales broke a record in the first six months of 2023, showing a progressive increase in the popularity of cannabis since the first dispensary opened four years ago.

Medical marijuana became available for Arkansas residents in 2019, and leaders say the interest has grown every year since then. There are 38 medical marijuana dispensaries in the state of Arkansas; two are in Texarkana. The program is under the oversight of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.

Scott Harding, who’s with the department, says the 2023 fiscal year is proving to be a record-breaking year.

“Arkansans have spent about $141 million from January 1 to the end of June. Last year, at this point, they had spent $134 million, so about $7 million more this year than last year,” Harding explained.

He says most of the revenue obtained from the medical marijuana program will help the state obtain a National Cancer Institute.

“The legislature just changed that. Going forward, the tax revenue is now going to go to paying off debt for student lunch. The tax revenue will go to wiping that out, and it’s also going to go to smaller areas throughout the state, who want to have a medical residency in their hospital,” Harding said.

When the medical marijuana program started, Hardin says they estimated about 40,000 patients would obtain medical cards, but now, it’s close to 100,000 patients with cards.

“But now it looks like the numbers continue to increase, and we don’t see any sign of that stopping.”

According to records, the two Texarkana dispensaries had a combined sale of 224 pounds of medical marijuana during May and June.

