Keep the rain gear handy this morning

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Another active start to the day with a large complex of storms that is currently in progress across much of Oklahoma. This area of storms should gradually work its way southeast and into the ArkLaTex through the morning so it would be a good idea to pack along the rain gear before you head off to work. By afternoon, storms should continue to push southeast and diminish but new storms could fire up along any leftover boundaries from the morning activity. Overall, it looks like a fairly active day for the ArkLaTex!

Despite the clouds and rain, temperatures will start to heat up with many areas reaching the low 90s and our Texas counties climbing into the mid 90s. Heat index values will be in the triple digits so it will be oppressive for places that don’t get the rain.

One final round of storms will be possible later tonight across the eastern half of the ArkLaTex as a warm front slowly shifts northeast across the region.

Starting tomorrow, an upper-level ridge will shift east and into the ArkLaTex shutting off our rain chances and bringing a return of the oppressive heat and humidity. By Thursday and Friday, highs will soar into the upper 90s but feels like temperatures will likely be well into the triple digits. It looks like this very hot and dry pattern will continue into the weekend for many areas!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

