Drying out and heating up the rest of the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! We have been dealing with more wet weather this Tuesday but most of the rain has left us for now. Despite the cloud cover we have seen temperatures rise to the upper-80s and low-90s across much of the ArkLaTex and feels like temperatures have easily risen to the triple digits in some locations. Tonight, lows will drop to the mid and upper-70s. One final round of storms will be possible later tonight across the eastern half of the ArkLaTex as a warm front slowly shifts northeast across the region.

Rain chances are there tomorrow morning, think scattered showers and now thunderstorms like we have seen the last couple of mornings. Mainly in the eastern zones, those are expected. Temperatures are going to start ramping up beginning tomorrow.

Starting tomorrow, an upper-level ridge will shift east and into the ArkLaTex shutting off our rain chances and bringing a return of the oppressive heat and humidity. By Thursday and Friday, highs will soar into the upper 90s but feels like temperatures will likely be well into the triple digits. It looks like this very hot and dry pattern will continue into the weekend for many areas!

