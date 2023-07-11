City of Shreveport provides update on debris removal

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - INFORMATION PROVIDED BY THE CITY OF SHREVEPORT:

The June 16 storm event and its aftermath created trying times for our citizens and the need for many City departments to respond effectively. Our employees responded extremely well to the challenges we faced.

We cannot remove all the storm debris in a reasonable time just with City crews. We are in the process of hiring a company with experience in collecting large quantities of storm debris quickly. We issued an RFP and received proposals June 29th . We selected a contractor June 30th, and we are now waiting to get the contract signed and the work started.

We must do this right, since that is how we get 75% of the cost (estimated at more than $2 million) reimbursed by the State. The contractor will be required to make one pass through the city in the first two weeks and either one or two passes after that. We will keep everyone informed about when this work will start. We know that everyone wants the trees out of their yards today but ask that you be patient.

This was a storm with an unprecedented impact on our City. We continue to ask for your patience.

For more information on Shreveport recovery efforts, visit the city social media channels.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.