Bossier Treatment Center discusses coping with alcohol abuse

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The effects of an alcohol addiction can take a major toll on family members.

Those closest to addicts often find themselves in an emotional and mental battle. Because of this, they often have to deal with financial problems, broken relationships and harm to their own wellbeing.

Elliot Lewis, Director of CADA Bossier Treatment Center, joined KSLA Tuesday afternoon (July 11) to speak about how to help an alcoholic.

He answered questions like:

Is it true that often alcoholics can use the love you have for them against you?

What are signs that a family member is enabling the behavior without knowing that they are enabling the addict? And what does that sound like?

How do you help someone who is dealing with an addiction without letting it consume yourself and take over your own mental health?

How do you love an addict and support them from a distance?

Watch the full interview:

