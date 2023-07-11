Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Bossier Treatment Center discusses coping with alcohol abuse

Alcoholics Anonymous has moved its meetings online amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Alcoholics Anonymous has moved its meetings online amid the coronavirus pandemic.(WAFB)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The effects of an alcohol addiction can take a major toll on family members.

Those closest to addicts often find themselves in an emotional and mental battle. Because of this, they often have to deal with financial problems, broken relationships and harm to their own wellbeing.

Elliot Lewis, Director of CADA Bossier Treatment Center, joined KSLA Tuesday afternoon (July 11) to speak about how to help an alcoholic.

He answered questions like:

  • Is it true that often alcoholics can use the love you have for them against you?
  • What are signs that a family member is enabling the behavior without knowing that they are enabling the addict? And what does that sound like?
  • How do you help someone who is dealing with an addiction without letting it consume yourself and take over your own mental health?
  • How do you love an addict and support them from a distance?
Watch the full interview:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders investigating major scene in south Shreveport
2 people injured in shooting, hostage situation in south Shreveport; suspect dies in fire
Man fatally stabbed; woman arrested
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
Child shot at Bossier City park
BOOKED: Demetrius Raphiel Washington, 38, of Shreveport, one count each of first-degree rape,...
Shreveport man accused of raping a child
Storms possible through midday
Another round of storms likely today

Latest News

Red River Balloon Rally taking place at new location this year
Medical marijuana sales continue to rise in Arkansas
Ironman World Champion athlete talks about her journey
Bossier City resident to compete in Ironman World Championship
Natchitoches Police Department investigating homicide at Motel 6